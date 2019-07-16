Armenia Ombudsman visits Prkutyun Center for Disabled Children and Youth

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan paid today a cognitive visit to Prkutyun-Mentally Disabled Children and Young People NGO, as reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender.
The Ombudsman stated that it is very important to transmit to persons with disabilities the skills in living life on their own and to appreciate their potential the way it should be appreciated.
During the visit, the Ombudsman focused on issues related to medical aid, the care for the beneficiaries of the Center, etc.
The outcomes of the Ombudsman’s visit affirmed once again the Ombudsman’s stance that there are systemic issues related to the rights of persons with disabilities in Armenia, including access to medical services, training courses for professionals and their status, social guarantees, etc.
At the end of the visit, the Ombudsman discussed the issues with the Center’s director and said he will help solve the issues within the limits of his competence.