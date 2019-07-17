Renowned Armenian actor dies aged 67

Renowned actor, Distinguished Artist of the Republic of Armenia, Rudolf Ghevondyan, has died at the age of 67 after a long illness, late Tuesday evening. His son, Gor, informed this on Facebook.
Earlier, Ghevondyan’s son had informed that his father was seriously ill, in coma, and was fighting for his life in a hospital in Belgium.
The actor was born on March 6, 1952 in Stavropol, Russia.
He has played in numerous theatric performances and in more than 20 films.
Rudolf Ghevondyan was living in Belgium since 2004.