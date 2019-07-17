Trump’s ex-advisor banned from using Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

A federal court has banned US President Donald Trump’s ex-adviser Roger Stone to use Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for repeatedly violating the order not to publicly discuss any aspects of the accusations against him, including in giving false testimony, The Verge reported.
District Judge Amy Berman Jackson found that Stone had violated the conditions for release from custody prior to the commencement of the trial. The judge did not annul her decision to release Stone on bail, although she allowed such an option in the future.
Ex-adviser to Trump in February gave explanations to the court amid sharing photos on Instagram of the presiding Judge Jackson on the background of the target. In an interview with CNN, Stone placed the responsibility for posting material on the social network to a volunteer assistant, and noted that he had ordered to remove this material, and apologized to the judge.
Stone was detained in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on January 25. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, who completed an investigation into Trump's entourage’s contact with the Russians during the 2016 election campaign, accused Stone of trying to get materials from the WikiLeaks organization that could damage Trump’s rival in the elections - Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.
Trump's former adviser is obliged not to make public statements. He is also instructed to surrender his passport and not leave the US until the end of the trial. The beginning of the trial is scheduled for November 5.