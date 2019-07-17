Russian FM calls conditions for resumption of direct Russia-Georgia flights

Russia can cancel the ban on flights with Georgia if the authorities manage to stabilize the situation in the country and eliminate the threat to the security of the Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Arguments and Facts.
Relations between Russia and Georgia escalated in June against the backdrop of mass protests in Tbilisi, after the State Duma deputy took the place of the speaker of the Georgian parliament during a meeting of the International Orthodoxy Assembly. Putin imposed a ban on direct flights between Georgia and Russia from July 8.