President Sarkissian to Chancellor Merkel: Your contribution to development of Armenian-German relations is undeniable
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her birth anniversary.

“Your contribution to the development of the Armenian-German relations is undeniable,” the message reads, in particular. “In recent years, thanks to your consistent steps, the cooperation between our countries has become more substantial and active.

“I am confident that in the future too, we will have opportunities to meet and discuss issues of mutual interest, contributing to the development of science and new technologies in our countries and quantum physics which is so close to our hearts.”
