Eurasian Economic Union exchange rate policy advisory board to be set up

Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has approved the draft agreement on the setting up of an advisory board with respect to the exchange rate policy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries.

This document was drafted on the basis of the provisions of the EAEU treaty, the EEC press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. It specifies that the aforesaid exchange rate policy shall be coordinated by a separate body comprising the heads of national (central) banks of the EAEU countries.

Also, the draft agreement outlines this advisory board’s tasks, functions, composition and powers, and the order and procedure for decision-making have been approved.

The document will be sent to EAEU countries for national approval.

Separately, the EEC Board has approved the 2019/20 action plan for the establishment and improvement of the EAEU normative and informational information.

The Eurasian Economic Commission is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.