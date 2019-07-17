News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
USD
476.45
EUR
534.43
RUB
7.58
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.45
EUR
534.43
RUB
7.58
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Eurasian Economic Union exchange rate policy advisory board to be set up
Eurasian Economic Union exchange rate policy advisory board to be set up
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has approved the draft agreement on the setting up of an advisory board with respect to the exchange rate policy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries.

This document was drafted on the basis of the provisions of the EAEU treaty, the EEC press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. It specifies that the aforesaid exchange rate policy shall be coordinated by a separate body comprising the heads of national (central) banks of the EAEU countries.

Also, the draft agreement outlines this advisory board’s tasks, functions, composition and powers, and the order and procedure for decision-making have been approved.

The document will be sent to EAEU countries for national approval.

Separately, the EEC Board has approved the 2019/20 action plan for the establishment and improvement of the EAEU normative and informational information.

The Eurasian Economic Commission is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Economy Ministry officials, Eurasian Economic Commission representative hold meeting
The mechanisms for and approaches to calculations for...
 EEC minister names problems for development of EEU member states’ cooperation
He added that the second problem is the lack of common business ideas for joint cooperation…
 Minister: Eurasian Economic Union member states may discuss transnational corporations
“We conducted an assessment…
 Eurasian Economic Commission intends to oblige Russia to return alcoholic beverages to stores
"If the introduction of any provisions poses a threat to the health of Russian citizens…
 Nikol Pashinyan holds phone talks with Nursultan Nazarbayev
The sides discussed cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union…
 State Duma speaker: African countries and their associations may soon become EEU trading partners
A memorandum of cooperation between the EEC and the African Union is being prepared for signing…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos