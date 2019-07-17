News
UK government communications’ service experts in Armenia, present their track-record
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Deputy Economy Minister of Armenia Avag Avanesyan received a visiting experts’ group from communications service of the UK government.

The objective of this mission is to present the activities of the communications’ service of the UK government and the track-record of its work with the partner governments of some other countries, as well as to conduct relevant studies in Armenia, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the course of this meeting, the aforesaid experts presented the UK government’s experience in the development of strategic communication and the holding of government information campaigns.

Avanesyan, for his part, suggested discussing—with the public and the business community, alike—the avenues for increasing communication efficiency.

Also, the parties exchanged views on the addressing of proactive information.

Furthermore, an arrangement was reached to continue the discussions in domains of mutual interest; in particular, in the context of tourism marketing policy.
