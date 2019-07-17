Armenia Deputy Police Chief to participate in discussions on EU visa liberalization in Vienna

From July 25 to 27, Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Hovhannes Kocharyan will be in Vienna to participate in the discussions on EU visa liberalization for Armenian citizens.

The relevant decision of the Prime Minister states that the expenses for the business trip of the deputy police chief were made at the expense of the funds envisaged for the Police of the Republic of Armenia under the 2019 State Budget of the Republic of Armenia.

Hovhannes Kocharyan will submit a report on the results of the business trip to the Staff of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within three days upon his return.