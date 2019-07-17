Office of Human Rights Defender examines appeal of Armenia 2nd President’s lawyers

The Office of the Human Rights Defender is studying the cassation appeal of the lawyers of the Armenian second president. Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, the assessment will be given later.
As reported earlier, lawyers for the Armenian second president, Robert Kocharyan, filed a cassation appeal against the decision to cancel the suspension of the criminal case and send it to the Constitutional Court.
Lawyers filed a cassation complaint on July 11 about the annulment of the preventive measure in the form of arrest.