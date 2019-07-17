Ombudsman: We will make sure ratification of conventions contradicting Constitution is excluded

We will make sure that the ratification of the conventions contradicting the Armenian Constitution is excluded, Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, the Office of the Human Rights Defender is currently studying the Istanbul Convention, as well as all expert and public assessments.
“It is obvious that the idea of protecting women from domestic violence and torture cannot be discouraged. However, it is necessary to study the document in a comprehensive manner in order to come up with an unequivocal opinion regarding the Istanbul Convention,” he noted.
On January 18, 2018, Armenia signed CoE international deal in Strasbourg against woman and domestic violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention.