Karabakh defense minister, Armenia Security Council secretary confer on situation at line of contact with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Karen Abrahamyan, on Wednesday received the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan.

The interlocutors touched upon the present-day operative and tactical situation at the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces, and discussed security issues of the two Armenian republics.

Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council, Arshavir Gharamyan, also was in attendance to this meeting.
