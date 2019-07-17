Armenia Ombudsman to meet with serviceman Yuri Broyan today

I’m going to meet with serviceman Yuri Broyan today. This is what Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said during a press conference today.
According to him, the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia is active in this regard and is always in touch with the serviceman’s family and lawyer. Tatoyan added that there are certain elements of human rights violations in terms of the conditions in which he was kept at the psychiatric institution. “However, Broyan was separated after the intervention of the Office of the Human Rights Defender, and now the conditions are better,” he stated.
The Ombudsman clarified that the Office is currently examining all the circumstances and can’t say whether Yuri Broyan was tortured or not.
The incident related to serviceman Yuri Broyan, who has mental health problems, but was drafted in 2018 and beaten by his army commander, took place last year, after which he was transferred to the Mental Health Center.