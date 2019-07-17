Holy See Apostolic Nuncio expresses Vatican’s support for Armenia reforms

Deputy Minister of Justice Kristinne Grigoryan on Wednesday received the Holy See Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia, The Most Reverend José Avelino Bettencourt.
The papal representative noted that he is in Armenia at a historic phase for the country, and expressed the Holy See’s support for the country’s ongoing reforms aimed at human rights. Also, the Holy See Apostolic Nuncio expressed his readiness to deepen cooperation with Armenia in several domains.
Deputy Minister Grigoryan, for her part, lauded the nuncio’s contribution to the development of relations between Armenia and the Vatican, and thanked him for contributing to the sincere and warm dialogue between the two countries.
Also, the deputy minister expressed confidence that the experience and wisdom of Bettencourt will further promote the cooperation between Armenia and the Vatican, and will further strengthen relations between the Armenian Apostolic and the Roman Catholic Churches.
During their talk, the parties discussed the prospects and opportunities for cooperation in several spheres.