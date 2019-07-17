Family killed in car crash in Krasnodar were from Lernakert village of Armenia's Shirak Province

The Armenian family who died in the crash in Krasnodar Krai were residents of the Lernakert village of Shirak Province. In a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, head of the village Movses Movsisyan said the family was an exemplary family, and the news shocked the whole village.
“They would travel to and from Russia. The father was working there and had asked the kids to come and spend a couple of days with him. They weren’t planning on living in Russia. They had a house and everything here and lived with their parents. One of the children had created a job to make a living. We’re speechless. We all feel bad. They were a great and exemplary family and had gone just a couple of days ago,” the head of the village stated.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that on July 16 at 11:40 p.m., a tragic car accident took place in Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation when the driver of a Ford lost control, curved off the road and crashed into a tree. The car crash left the family from Armenia (28-year-old man, his wife and two daughters, 7 years old and 5 years old) dead.