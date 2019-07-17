Karabakh FM meets with Armenia National Security Council Secretary

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilyan met today with Secretary of the National Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, who is on a working visit to Stepanakert.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, during the meeting, the parties discussed several issues related to the foreign and domestic policies of the two Armenian states.
The foreign minister of Artsakh mentioned that it is important to set up an inter-agency committee to develop Armenia’s new strategy on national security.
Taking into consideration the overall security environment of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, Masis Mayilyan emphasized that it would be appropriate to engage experts from Artsakh in the development of the national security strategy.