Armenia PM holds consultation over public procurement

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a consultation during which the current state of public procurement and the works for reforms were discussed.
“We want to reform public procurement to make it as flexible and mobile as possible, ensure the principle of fair competition and guarantee the quality of expenditures from state funds and the outcome. There have been several disputes, and there is a view that the current system, in essence, corresponds to these standards and that we simply need to raise the level of knowledge of the officers of the relevant bodies. I hope this discussion helps settle the dispute and helps us understand what we have to do and what the current situation is,” Pashinyan stated in the beginning of the consultation.
Afterwards, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan thoroughly described the public procurement system, the current problems and presented the opportunities for the solutions to those problems.
The participants of the consultation exchanged views, and the heads of departments made their comments and suggestions to simplify and modernize the public procurement procedures as much as possible.
Prime Minister Pashinyan assigned the relevant officials to continue to make reforms and present the necessary legislative regulations in a consistent manner. Pashinyan stated that in the cases when the items for procurement can be produced in Armenia, there have to be appropriate conditions and legislative regulations that will increase the investment attractiveness of Armenia among foreign investors and promote their involvement in the local production of specific commodities.