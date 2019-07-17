Armenia minister receives British Council education officer

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arevik Anapiosyan received today Regional Director of Education and Society of the British Council Richard Everitt, who is on a working visit to Armenia. The past educational programs carried out with the British Council and the upcoming programs for enhancement of cooperation were discussed during the meeting.
Attaching importance to the ongoing cooperation between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport and the British Council, Deputy Minister Arevik Anapiosyan touched upon several issues that were discussed on the sidelines of the Global Education & Skills Forum held in January 2019. The parties particularly set aside the plan for English language clubs in nine schools of Armenia.
In the context of future cooperation with the British Council, the parties touched upon the expansion of Armenian-British relations in the education sector at all levels of education and particularly considered the organizing of a joint forum that will help representatives of the sectors of creative industry and education gather around one platform. It is also envisaged to launch the educational dialogue between Armenia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain through which new opportunities for enhancement of the sector-specific cooperation will be considered.