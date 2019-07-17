One killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)

One person has been killed as a result of a road accident in Armenia on Wednesday, shamshyan.com reported.

According to the source, Opel and a truck have been collided on the 26th kilometer of the Yerevan-Sevan highway.

The truck drove out of the road, collided with a concrete barrier and turned over up to the field.

The Emergency Ministry rescuers are trying with the help of special equipment to pull the driver's body out of the car.

Representatives of the Police and the Investigation Department are trying to find out the identity of the driver of the Opel and truck’s deceased driver.