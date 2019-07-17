Armenia Deputy PM meets with new Director-General of UN Office at Geneva

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is in New York to attend the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, met Monday with member (minister) of the Advisory Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tatiana Valovaya, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
At the outset, Tigran Avinyan congratulated Tatiana Valovaya on being appointed Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva and wished her success.
The parties attached importance to the initiatives aimed at deepening integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and expressed willingness to increase the pace for enhancement of cooperation.
Tatiana Valovaya stated that the Commission is currently developing an energy efficiency strategy, and in this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister said Armenia’s energy efficiency market has tremendous potential for development.
Discussing the issue of energy efficiency, the parties shared the view that the transition to energy efficiency systems within multi-apartment buildings is not as smooth as the transition within public buildings due to incomplete legal-contractual relations and lack of funding and sometimes the absence of incentives to make the transition to an energy efficiency system.