Armenia Police Chief, victims' families pay tribute to police officers killed at Patrol Sentry Service Regiment

The memory of the three police officers (Artur Vanoyan), Yuri Tepanosyan and Gagik Mkrtchyan) who died following the seizure of the Patrol Sentry Service Regiment of the Police of the Republic of Armenia on July 17, 2016 was respected during a ceremony held in the premises of the Patrol Sentry Service Regiment today.
Chief of Police Valeriy Osipyan and the families and friends of the deceased laid flowers at the monument to the deceased police officers.
In the early hours of July 17, 2016, the “Sasna Tsrer” (Daredevils of Sassoun) group seized the premises of the Patrol Sentry Service Regiment and kept it under its control for two weeks. During these two weeks, three police officers were killed, and the members of the group surrendered to law-enforcement authorities on July 31. Thirty-two people are charged with seizing the Patrol Sentry Service Regiment and performing other specified acts. Out of the members of the group, only Armen Bilyan and Smbat Barseghyan (charged with committing the murders of the police officers) are currently under custody.