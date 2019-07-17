Armenia PM on criminal cases and investigators' salaries

I don’t think there’s anyone in Armenia who doubts that we have the fully fledged political will to lead a struggle with determination. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Azatutyun Radio, responding to the journalist’s comment that people are somewhat discontent with the ‘velvet’ methods and soft tools and particularly with the fact that the thieves are not in prison and the money they made illegally hasn’t been returned.
According to the Prime Minister, it is very important to make sure the process doesn’t hurt the democratic image and democracy in Armenia.
“There are criminal cases that require expert examinations, assessments of damages, and investigative bodies tell me that there are no capacities for expertise in Armenia. The mechanisms of the past weren’t applied, and there were simply decisions on who was guilty and who was not. The time has come for us to really decide who is guilty and who is not,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister also talked about the inadequacy of investigators’ work and their salaries and said investigators complain about their salaries and compare them with the millions of dollars that people have stolen from the State or have deposited in their bank accounts.