Book devoted to architecture of Armenian cathedrals in Ukraine released in Kiev

Armenia's Pashinyan on his call to block entrances to and exits from courts

Armenia PM against government amending the Constitution

Armenia PM on criminal cases and investigators' salaries

Breast cancer patient says lump discovered during sex

Armenia PM: Goal is to have impartial court, not to conduct vetting

Armenia PM: There is poor management, but it's not my team's fault

Scientists find anorexia not just psychiatric disorder

Armenia PM on solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue, casualties

Armenia PM raising issue of changing Constitutional Court President

Turkish court sentences 9 for different periods under Hrant Dink murder case

Meghan Markle tells Pharrell Pharrell royal life 'isn't easy’

Turkey's Deputy Consul in Iraqi Kurdistan killed in Erbil

Armenia PM on Venice Commission

NEWS.am daily digest: 17.07.19

Armenia PM, Holy See Apostolic Nuncio discuss Armenia-Vatican relations

Greek MPs take oath of office

European Commission launches antitrust investigation against Amazon

Armenia Police Chief, victims' families pay tribute to police officers killed at Patrol Sentry Service Regiment

One killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)

Acting CSTO Secretary General urges to create standards of conduct in the information field under UN

Armenia President visits Yerevan Municipality

Armenia FM, US Department of State representative touch upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Expert: Armenia "transports" 1,500,000,000 cubic meters of water to Azerbaijan

60% of cervical cancer cases found out at late stage in Armenia

Chelsea present their away kit

Armenia Deputy PM meets with new Director-General of UN Office at Geneva

‘The Bachelor’ creator Mike Fleiss accused of attacking pregnant wife demanding her abortion

Armenian political party leader on Armenia's authorities and Karabakh

Bill Gates no longer 2nd richest billionaire

Karabakh defense minister visits some military units, frontline

Armenian environmentalist on use of water from Armenia's artesian basins

Ararat Mirzoyan, Nancy Pelosi discuss Armenian-American relations

Eurasian Economic Union exchange rate policy advisory board to be set up

Armenia minister receives British Council education officer

Armenia PM holds consultation over public procurement

3 Turkish diplomats killed in Erbil shooting

Holy See Apostolic Nuncio expresses Vatican’s support for Armenia reforms

Armenia PM has new Protocol Officer

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Family killed in car crash in Krasnodar were from Lernakert village of Armenia's Shirak Province

Man contracts deadly infection while swimming

Karabakh President signs 14 laws, including law on referendum

Karabakh FM meets with Armenia National Security Council Secretary

Ex-Portuguese player Nuno Gomes visits Armenian Genocide memorial complex

Armenia PM congratulates newly elected European Commission President

Armenia Ombudsman on medical services at penitentiary institutions

UK government communications’ service experts in Armenia, present their track-record

Armenia Ombudsman to meet with serviceman Yuri Broyan today

Steve Bruce appointed Newcastle head coach

Karabakh defense minister, Armenia Security Council secretary confer on situation at line of contact with Azerbaijan

Armenian family killed in Russian tragic accident

Ucom completes placement of AMD and USD bonds

Head of Armenian Yelpin village: Adversary has been shooting in our direction since July 11

Armenia army rear security discussed at MOD

Armenia’s Avinyan to UN official: Turkey’s Araks River reservoir construction projects are worrisome

Emmy 2019: Game of Thrones has 32 record nominations!

Armenian Deputy Justice Minister Tigran Khachikyan resigns

Russian FM: Armenia is Russia's key partner in South Caucasus

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to be new German Defense Minister

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fired at Yelpin village, from Nakhchivan

Ararat Mirzoyan meets U.S. Senate Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell

Office of Human Rights Defender examines appeal of Armenia 2nd President’s lawyers

Ombudsman: We will make sure ratification of conventions contradicting Constitution is excluded

Heartbroken mom speaks about dangers of protein shakes after death of her 25-year-old daughter

Air Moldova passenger plane engine malfunctions in air, aircraft successfully lands thanks to Armenian pilots

Russian FM calls conditions for resumption of direct Russia-Georgia flights

US hopes to hold talks with North Korea on denuclearization

Armenian delegation led by parliament speaker participates in leaders’ forum in Washington

Thomas Tuchel on Neymar: I knew that he wanted to go before the Copa America

Avinyan: Armenia can be at forefront of 4th industrial revolution

Armenia Deputy Police Chief to participate in discussions on EU visa liberalization in Vienna

Srbuhi Galyan appointed Deputy Minister of Justice

Armenia Health Minister says changes made to Radiation Therapy Service for oncological diseases

President Sarkissian to Chancellor Merkel: Your contribution to development of Armenian-German relations is undeniable

Pashinyan hails Germany assistance in implementation of reforms in Armenia

Trump’s ex-advisor banned from using Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Emery says Arsenal sign 3 or 4 players who can help them in a few days

US Congress condemns Trump for attacking four Democrats

Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council chief discuss cooperation

Peru’s ex-president arrested in US

Armenia lawmakers at US Congress forum: This is unique initiative

Even most powerful disinfectants can be powerless against superbugs

Newspaper: Armenia’s receiving of money from EU is delayed

Irina Shayk’s Russian fans attack Lady Gaga’s Instagram

Milan holding talks on transfer of Luka Modric

US congressman wants to find out whether Pentagon used ticks as biological weapon

UNICEF: In 2018, 20 million children around world receive no measles vaccinations

Renowned Armenian actor dies aged 67

PSG’s victory and Mbappe’s double

Venice Commission's announcement on judicial reforms to be made in Armenia

US Secretary of State hopes Washington and Pyongyang are resourceful

Trump says he has made great progress with Iran

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen elected European Commission president

Mark Esper: War with Iran would be a "catastrophe"

Former Armenia justice minister on authorities' repressions against Constitutional Court judges

Armenia Ombudsman visits Prkutyun Center for Disabled Children and Youth

Ukraine to change ambassador in Armenia

Tottenham signs deal with Pochettino's 18-year-old son

Study: Early puberty in girls can lead to migraines