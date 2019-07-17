News
Armenia's Pashinyan on his call to block entrances to and exits from courts
Armenia's Pashinyan on his call to block entrances to and exits from courts
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Couldn’t I have interfered in the activities of courts, if I wanted to? This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told Azatutyun Radio, responding to the journalist’s comment that his call to block entrances to and exits from courts was viewed as interference in the activities of courts.

“If there was a need to interfere in courts’ activities, couldn’t I have done it? It was a symbolic demonstration to tell the people not to say I decided to release or catch certain people and to show the people that there can’t be a judiciary that the people don’t have confidence in. I don’t want to bear responsibility for that.

The aim of the demonstration was to show the incompatibility of this judiciary with the new Armenia. No matter how we put it, this judiciary is incompatible with the new Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
Հայերեն
