NATO chief says Turkey remains important ally despite Russian S-400s deal

Turkey will continue to play an important role in terms of providing missile and air defense of the North Atlantic alliance, despite the acquisition of the Russian S-400s, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at the annual security forum in the American city of Aspen.
According to him, it's not possible to integrate S-400s into the integrated NATO air defense and missile system, Daily Sabah reported.
"The S-400, it's not possible to integrate into the integrated NATO air defense and missile system, which is about sharing radar pictures, about joint air policing, which is about shared capabilities. And Turkey has not asked for that," Stoltenberg said. "My responsibility is partly to try to help solve the issue. But as long as the issue is not solved, we need to minimize negative consequences," he added.
"The role of Turkey is much broader than the F-35 or S-400,” the Secretary-General said.