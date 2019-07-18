Avinyan: Joining of Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Iran energy grids can be completed in 2-3 years

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan believes that if wanted, the joining of the energy grids of Russia, Georgia, Armenia, and Iran can be completed in two to three years.
“We [Armenia] are currently building high-voltage [power] lines with Georgia and Iran,” Avinyan told RIA Novosti. “The whole logic is that we, Georgia, Iran, and Russia work simultaneously in the grid; this cooperation is very important. Now, we want to build a system that will enable to work simultaneously with Russia, or to change the frequencies so that we can be connected.”
In his words, the meaning of joining these grids is so that “we have one global market and global energy infrastructure.”
“If we work intensively, it will take place already in two to three years,” Avinyan said responding to the question as to when these grids will be joined.