Relatives of detainees in Ijevan gather outside regional administration building

The relatives of the detainees after the clashes between the police and the protesters in Armenia’s Ijevan town gathered near the building of the Tavush regional administration, demanding the release of the detainees.

As reported earlier, a clash broke out Wednesday evening in Ijevan between the police and the demonstrator who closed off the road and who are engaged in logging. The demonstrators are complaining about the authorities’ new harsh stance on unlawful logging.

Tavush Province Governor Hayk Chobanyan, Armenia Police Chief Valeriy Osipyan, as well as Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister Suren Papikyan had arrived at the scene.

The demonstrators blocked the motorway leading to Georgia for several hours, causing a 5km-long traffic jam. Later, however, the road was reopened.

Governor Chobanyan said there will be no concession and no unlawful demands will be met.

The Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a criminal case has been initiated into this incident.