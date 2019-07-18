Armenia official at UN forum: We are committed to continuing “smart development” agenda

Supported by a strong mandate to carry on the political and economic transformations in Armenia, the Government has been resolute in reinforcing its agenda for “smart” development. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan noted this in his address at the UN High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development “Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality.”

“Armenia is keen to contribute to the deliberations of the Forum, which we see as a central platform for sharing best practices, exchanging ideas and identifying new solutions and partnerships for the sustainable development goals,” Avinyan said, in particular. “Last year, Armenia presented its first Voluntary National Review, highlighting the role of innovation, creative education and synergies for inclusive and collaborative common action. One year on, our country has gone through a peaceful transformation launching far-reaching, comprehensive reform agenda. The peaceful Velvet Revolution that took place in April-May last year, followed by the parliamentary elections held in December, marked an important step towards establishing a strong and robust democratic framework.

“Supported by a strong mandate to carry on the political and economic transformations in Armenia, the Government has been resolute in reinforcing its agenda for ‘smart’ development, with a strong focus on good governance and the policies of embracing national talent as the drivers for development. Advancing sustainable development with particular emphasis on information and communication technologies, amplifying the growth of start-ups, fostering innovation and investing in young people’s skills and entrepreneurship are amongst the strategic priorities of the Government of Armenia, having embraced the bottom up dynamics and successful examples of business and impact investment initiatives. We are willing to build on the existing positive record of cooperation and support for the advancement of ‘smart development’ as a strategic priority for action in our domestic agenda, as well as internationally.

“In this context, I am happy to note that later this year, Armenia will host the 23rd World Congress on Information Technologies, which will bring together prominent industry leaders, policy makers, thinkers and innovators, to debate on the key questions facing the industry and the world, such as issues related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, impact of ICT in education, women in technology and many other issues of global interest. We are happy to extend invitation to all relevant stakeholders to participate and contribute to this very important conversation, which will take place in Yerevan on 6-9 October.

“As a middle-income country and a landlocked developing country, which is located in one of the most seismically active regions of the world, Armenia is well familiar with the risk of environmental challenges, natural disasters and their impact on human societies. Recognizing the cross cutting nature of environmental and economic issues, the Government of the Republic of Armenia emphasizes the importance of the integration of economic and environmental policies. It is our firm conviction that the best economic decisions are made when the environmental aspects have been carefully taken into consideration.

“I am happy to note a very positive record of cooperation that Armenia has developed in implementing programmes for energy efficiency and climate smart technologies, towards a low-emission and climate-resilient pathway for sustainable development.”