News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 18
USD
476.41
EUR
535.1
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.41
EUR
535.1
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Deputy PM: Armenia wants to expand cooperation with UNDP
Deputy PM: Armenia wants to expand cooperation with UNDP
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan met with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Avinyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to cooperation with UNDP, and considering the reform agenda of the Armenian government, the country wants to broaden this cooperation and be engaged in more ambitious programs.

Steiner, for his part, said the domains of cooperation with Armenia are envisaged to be reflected on during the current preparation of the framework document on the country’s development.

Also, the interlocutors attached importance to the role of the National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Innovation Lab.

Furthermore, the Armenian deputy PM spoke about the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October, invited Steiner to this event.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Avinyan to UN official: Turkey’s Araks River reservoir construction projects are worrisome
In New York, the deputy PM met with the UN High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States…
 Yerevan celebrates Bastille Day
Among the attendees were representatives of diplomatic missions to...
 UN Representative: Armenia shares burden of solving global issue of refugees
Anna-Karin Öst stated that Armenia shares the...
 Armenian army's general staff deputy chief attends UN peacekeeping conference
The aim of the conference is to centralize the efforts of...
 Guterres urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region
“The US decision today, to impose more sanctions against Iran is yet another indication of continued US hostility…
UN: About 271 million people used drugs in 2017
"In 2017, an estimated 271 million people, or 5,5 per cent of the global population aged 15-64, had used drugs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos