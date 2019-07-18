Deputy PM: Armenia wants to expand cooperation with UNDP

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan met with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Avinyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to cooperation with UNDP, and considering the reform agenda of the Armenian government, the country wants to broaden this cooperation and be engaged in more ambitious programs.

Steiner, for his part, said the domains of cooperation with Armenia are envisaged to be reflected on during the current preparation of the framework document on the country’s development.

Also, the interlocutors attached importance to the role of the National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Innovation Lab.

Furthermore, the Armenian deputy PM spoke about the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October, invited Steiner to this event.