Armenia minister: There are many solar panels on roofs of homes in villages
Armenia minister: There are many solar panels on roofs of homes in villages
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Armenia has a problem with fuelwood. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during the government session today.

According to him, the government has been considering the production of fuel that will be an alternative to fuelwood for the past year, and this refers to pellets and briquettes.

“We have agreed that the Ministry of Environment will assume the role of a “project manager” in regard to this issue so that we can enhance production of fuel in Armenia. What I want to say is that when we talk about pellets and briquettes, we don’t mean the development of a certain branch of production that is characteristic of third countries,” he said and brought up the example of heating in many homes in Italy through pellets.

Pashinyan stated that he and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan about the development of alternative energy. “The use of solar energy is very common in villages as a source of alternative energy,” Papikyan said, adding that he has seen solar panels on the roofs of many homes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
