Armenia President receives Premier Gladys Berejiklian of Australia’s New South Wales

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday hosted Australian Armenian Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of the New South Wales (NSW) state of Australia, who is on a private visit to Armenia, the President’s press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Sarkissian welcomed Berejiklian’s visit to the homeland, and lauded her activities toward the recognition of Armenian Genocide and Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) right to self-determination.
Back in 1997, the NSW parliament adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning Armenian Genocide.
Gladys Berejiklian, for her part, said that being the granddaughter of an Armenian Genocide survivor and visiting Armenia, she is proud of her Armenian origin and roots. Also, the NSW Premier expressed the hope that she will see Armenia more developed during each of her next visits to the country.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between Armenia and New South Wales—the most populous state of Australia, and spoke about the Australian Armenian community.