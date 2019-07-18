News
Raising California's sea level by the end of the century could be catastrophic
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Rising California's sea level by the end of the century can have far more devastating effects than the strongest earthquakes and fires in state history, the LA Times reported, referring to a study.

A group of scientists from the US Geological Survey concluded that even a slight rise in sea level, which is often called a creeping, slowly moving disaster, can cause serious damage in the event of a storm.

According to the study, by 2100 more than half a million Californians and property worth $ 150 billion are at risk of flooding along the coast, which is equivalent to 6% of the country's GDP.

Severe storms may become more frequent. According to scientists, even a small change in sea level can lead to the emergence of a new series of extremes that Californians will face every year.

A new study emphasizes that these events will continue along the coast - and reinforce each other as sea levels rise.
