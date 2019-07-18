Armenian political party leader: We witnessed social upheaval in Ijevan

We witnessed social upheaval in Ijevan. This is what leader of Yerkir Tsirani Party Zaruhi Postanjyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to her, the disturbances are due to the fact that the authorities failed to fulfill their promises. “What’s more, the country is regressing, and a social upheaval was inevitable in such conditions. There is inflation of first necessity items, there are neither new jobs nor large investments,” she stated.
Postanjyan emphasized that whereas the authorities used to repress political opponents, now they are repressing the people. “All those who are guilty need to be brought to justice. The authorities failed by not bringing the guilty to justice by law. Nikol Pashinyan’s actions helped turn Robert Kocharyan into a politically persecuted person,” the political party’s leader emphasized.
Zaruhi Postanjyan explained that in spite of the statements and repressions against the social upheaval, the authorities don’t have enough resources to achieve success. “In 2018, we witnessed pan-national repression that wasn’t a real revolution since Nikol Pashinyan didn’t want to reject the former system of governance,” she concluded.