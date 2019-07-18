News
Representatives of Armenia Ombudsman visit apprehended, arrested citizens in Ijevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

In relation to the clashes that took place in Ijevan yesterday, under the instruction of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, another task force has been at the General Department for Fight against Organized Crime of the Police of the Republic of Armenia since early this morning.

The Office of the Human Rights Defender reports that the aim of the visit is to see the apprehended and arrested citizens and check to see if their rights are guaranteed.

The Office of the Human Rights Defender will provide further information based on the results.
