Gordon Brown: Boris Johnson could be last UK PM

Boris Johnson may be the last UK Prime Minister if steps are not taken to protect the union, said former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, The Guardian reported.
Writing about his plans for new ideas to make the “positive, patriotic and progressive case for the union,” Brown said: “Nothing illustrates the sterility of this head-to-head confrontation better than yesterday when, in the wake of news of Scotland having the worst and most deadly drug problem in Europe, the SNP and the Conservatives simply blamed each other.”
According to him, Johnson’s brand of anti-Europe conservatism was regarded in Scotland as anti-Scottish and that “no matter what he may say now, two decades of anti-Scottish invective will come back to haunt him.”
Claiming Scotland’s independence would be an even worse financial catastrophe for the economy, communities, and citizens of Scotland than an unsuccessful Brexit, Brown said that Scottish trade of £ 50 billion and the risk of leaving the UK threatened a million jobs.
He noted that the plans of Scotland for independence and the new currency will leave no real alternative to a rigid border between England and independent Scotland.