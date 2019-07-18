IRGC confiscates foreign tanker in Persian Gulf with contraband fuel

The IRGC has announced the confiscation of a foreign tanker in the Persian Gulf as part of operations to detect and combat organized smuggling, Tasnim reported.
Patrol ships of the Navy of the IRGC confiscated a foreign tanker carrying one million liters of smuggled fuel. According to the statement, a foreign tanker was seized in the southern parts of Larak, a small island in the Persian Gulf, after receiving a court order.
According to the source, there were 12 foreign crews onboard the tanker which has a capacity of 2 million liters of fuel, while it had received smuggled fuel from the Iranian launches and was going to deliver the fuel to the foreign ships in more distant regions.
The IRGC Navy also denied reports by Western media that in recent days Iran has seized another foreign vessel, stating that a trial is underway with respect to the smuggling tanker.
Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Iranian ships helped a foreign oil tanker that was stuck in the Persian Gulf due to a technical failure.
According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, a foreign oil tanker was brought to Iran’s coast to assist in accordance with international regulations after the ship sent a distress signal.
“A foreign oil tanker encountered problem in the Persian Gulf due to technical failure, and the Iranian forces, in accordance with the international regulations, rushed to help it after receiving a mayday distress call, and pulled it toward the Iranian waters with tugboat to carry out the necessary repairs,” Mousavi noted.