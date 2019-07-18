Pakistani authorities arrest former PM

Pakistani authorities have arrested the former prime minister for alleged violations related to the import of natural gas from Qatar, AFP reported.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi served as prime minister for almost a year replacing Nawaz Sharif in July 2017.

Currently, Sharif is serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption, and authorities are pursuing a number of his allies on corruption charges.

Authorities are investigating Abbasi’s participation in awarding a contract to a company operating on liquefied natural gas, of which the former prime minister was a shareholder.

The former PM denies any allegations.