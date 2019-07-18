News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 18
USD
476.41
EUR
535.1
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.41
EUR
535.1
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Pakistani authorities arrest former PM
Pakistani authorities arrest former PM
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Pakistani authorities have arrested the former prime minister for alleged violations related to the import of natural gas from Qatar, AFP reported.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi served as prime minister for almost a year replacing Nawaz Sharif in July 2017.

Currently, Sharif is serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption, and authorities are pursuing a number of his allies on corruption charges.

Authorities are investigating Abbasi’s participation in awarding a contract to a company operating on liquefied natural gas, of which the former prime minister was a shareholder.

The former PM denies any allegations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Relatives of detainees in Ijevan gather outside regional administration building
The relatives of the detainees after the clashes between the police and the protesters in Armenia’s Ijevan town…
 Armenia PM on Ijevan incident: Any attempt to impose unlawful conditions upon government will get harshest counteraction
Impermissible developments took place in Ijevan yesterday, Pashinyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting…
 PM on clashes in Armenia’s Ijevan: We will stop illegal cutting down of trees
“Those responsible for yesterday’s events, as well as organizers of illegal tree cutting, should be punished with the utmost severity…
 Turkish court sentences 9 for different periods under Hrant Dink murder case
The trial over the murder continues, and...
 One killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)
The truck drove out of the road, collided with a concrete barrier and turned over up to the field…
 Air Moldova passenger plane engine malfunctions in air, aircraft successfully lands thanks to Armenian pilots
During the flight from Moscow to Chișinău on Tuesday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos