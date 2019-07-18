Armenia analyst: Ijevan events will drop authorities’ standing

YEREVAN. – The Ijevan events are a logical consequence of the institutionality of power. Caucasus Institute director, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan, on Thursday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his words, although this incident will lead to a drop in the standing of the incumbent Armenian authorities, these events should be viewed in a broader context.
“Characteristic phenomena (...) are taking place in the post-revolutionary period,” he explained. “In particular, it’s manifested by a drastic change in the elite—moreover, not by evolutionary but revolutionary methods—which leads to a reduction in the degree of institutionality of power.
“The authorities’ capacity to have a legitimate monopoly for repressive means is diminishing.
“The revolution stops sooner or later, and it’s followed by the government’s institutionality—already in new conditions.”
Iskandaryan added that the events that occurred Ijevan should be viewed as a reflection of the general situation when blocking of roads is considered legitimate, whereas dispersing of protest demonstrations—illegitimate.
“Such phenomena may take place until the institutionality of power is completed,” he concluded.
Clashes occurred Wednesday evening in Ijevan town between demonstrators who had closed off the Armenia-Georgia interstate motorway and police.
The Ijevan resellers demand that the price of forest wood be reduced.