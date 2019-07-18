News
Armenian political scientist on Karabakh elections and Azerbaijan's possible actions
Armenian political scientist on Karabakh elections and Azerbaijan's possible actions
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Azerbaijan might take advantage of the election campaign in Karabakh and escalate the situation. This is what Director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, Baku has always responded to this or that event in Armenia and Karabakh, including the visits of the heads of states and organizations to the region and other events.

“Now it all depends on not only what is going on in Armenia and Karabakh, but also what is actually going on in Azerbaijan,” he stated.

Iskandaryan emphasized that even though the election campaign hasn’t been officially launched in Karabakh, there are people who are getting ready to run in the elections, and there is competition. According to him, the prelude to the presidential elections will be the mayoral elections in Stepanakert in the fall.
