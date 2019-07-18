Armenian MP on situation in Ijevan

Something strange is going on in Armenia after the velvet revolution. People have started to think they are allowed to do anything they want. This is what secretary of the Bright Armenia parliamentary faction Gevorg Gorgisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, commenting on the situation in Ijevan.
According to the MP, people have especially started thinking that they can apply the same methods of the revolution to advance their personal interests. “So, if they were allowed to close down streets, violate laws and disobey the authorities during the revolution, now they have decided that they can always apply such methods,” Gorgisyan stated.
The parliamentarian stated that we are witnessing the protests of the citizens of Ijevan against the government’s initiative to prohibit unlawful deforestation across the country, but at the same time, citizens have used violence against police officers, and this serves as evidence of intolerance.
He recalled that the incumbent authorities of Armenia were against the use of force and violence of police officers against demonstrators when they were the political opposition, but this doesn’t allow protesters to throw stones at police officers.
The MP also said he doesn’t rule out the fact that the extra-parliamentary opposition might take advantage of this situation, particularly the supporters of former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan who can blame the incumbent authorities for applying double standards since the incumbent authorities continue to coarsely criticize the former authorities for use of force against protesters.