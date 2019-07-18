Political scientist on new Armenian authorities and relations with Russia

Power generators have always played a major role in Russia’s foreign policy, and not just in terms of the relations with Armenia. This is what Director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, the issue of the natural gas price would also be raised during the term of the former authorities, but this has no impact on the strategic nature of Armenian-Russian relations.
“It’s clear that there are problems. Russia had certain contacts and traditions with the former authorities, but one shouldn’t think that Serzh Sargsyan didn’t have problems in his relations with Putin. Now Armenia has to start from scratch by making mistakes, but this is tactical. Strategically speaking, nothing has changed. Both Russia and Armenia have the will to enhance their relations and will be able to solve their problems, if they come to terms,” Iskandaryan emphasized.
The analyst noted that the change of power has caused problems in terms of not only people and elites, but also institutions.