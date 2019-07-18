Putin, Macron discuss Iran

Russian and French presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation around Iran during phone talks.
According to the Kremlin’s press service, the parties discussed the state of affairs after the US withdrawal from the Iranian deal. Both sides stressed that the deal is an important factor in ensuring security in the Middle East and maintaining the nuclear non-proliferation regime. The expediency of consolidating the efforts of all states that are interested in maintaining the Comprehensive Plan was noted.
The parties also discussed the situation in Syria, noting the fundamental importance of achieving a political settlement and overcoming the consequences of armed conflict.
During the conversation, prospects for resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict were considered.
They expressed their readiness to intensify joint work in this area, including in the framework of the Normandy format.