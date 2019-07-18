Armenia National Security Service Director arrives in Ijevan

Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has arrived in Ijevan.
He told journalists he would answer their questions later.
Last night, there was a clash between police officers and citizens of Ijevan who had closed the Armenia-Georgia interstate road in Ijevan. The demonstrators demanded removing the guard posts so that they could transport timber.
The Investigative Committee reported that 13 people have been arrested, and signature to not leave has been selected as a preventive measure for 6 others.
Chief of Police Valeriy Osipyan is also in Ijevan, and there is a large number of police troops in the city.