Armenia National Security Service Director: Situation in Ijevan truly troubling

Any situation where force is used against police officers and law-enforcement authorities and people don’t obey the lawful demands of police officers is inadmissible. This is what Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan told journalists today.
“The situation that has been created is truly troubling and is perhaps the first similar case after May 2018. We have to do everything we can to make sure citizens’ interests are protected and unconditional enforcement of the law is ensured. This is the main purpose of my visit to Ijevan,” he stated.
According to Vanetsyan, the regional governor’s office is preparing to convene a consultation. “We’re all going to go to the regional governor’s office and hold a consultation with the governor and heads of villages, as well as with police officers,” he said.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan had arrived in Ijevan.