Armenia National Security Service Director: Demonstration in Ijevan was provocation

Recently, the National Security Service has carried out relevant intelligence actions in not only Tavush Province, but also in the territories of all densely forested provinces. This is what Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan told journalists today.
“We have revealed many cases. The National Security Service has instituted more than 10 criminal cases related to illegal deforestation alone, and there are many officials involved in those cases. The Investigative Committee is conducting an investigation,” he stated.
Touching upon the clashes between police officers and citizens of Ijevan yesterday, the Director of the National Security Service called on citizens to not commit such acts and solve all issues through talks with the leaderships of the regional governor’s office and the heads of villages.
Vanetsyan stressed the fact that what happened yesterday was not a spontaneous action or the voice of protest of the people, but a provocation organized by a group of people. “It was a provocation. We visited the province and held a consultation, but this doesn’t mean that the guilty won’t be found and punished.”
Vanetsyan said the citizens’ issues will be solved. “With this visit, we wanted to draw the residents’ attention to the fact that their issues are in our focus and will be solved and that those solutions will satisfy the citizens and the government,” he said.