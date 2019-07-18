Armenia PM hosts Premier of Australia's New South Wales

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted today Premier of the New South Wales (NSW) state of Australia New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian, who is on a private visit to Armenia, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
“We are happy for and proud of your activities in Australia. Today, you are one of the most influential Armenian women in the world, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to meet you,” Nikol Pashinyan stated. The head of government voiced hope that Gladys Berejiklian’s actions will help further enhance the relations between Armenia and Australia and expand the mutual interests.
Gladys Berejiklian congratulated the Prime Minister on the positive developments unfolding in Armenia and stated that members of the Armenian community of Australia are also closely following the events taking place in their homeland. Berejiklian also talked about her activities in the New South Wales state and the Armenian community of Australia.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the enhancement of cooperation between Armenia and Australia, the strengthening of bonds between Armenia and the Diaspora and the priorities of the Government of Armenia.