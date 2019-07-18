Demonstrators block path of Armenia Police Chief and National Security Service Director in Ijevan

After the consultation held in the regional governor’s office of Tavush Province, as a sign of protest, citizens of Ijevan blocked the road leading from Ijevan to Yerevan and didn’t let Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan and Chief of Police Valeriy Osipyan pass. The citizens demanded that they release those who were arrested after the clash between citizens and police officers yesterday.
Police officers interfered and eventually managed to open the road.
Children were also participating in the demonstration.
One of the citizens opposed the claim of the Director of the National Security Service that the demonstrations were organized by people involved in the “wood business” and stated that the citizens want jobs.
Last night, citizens of Ijevan having closed the Armenia-Georgia interstate road and police officers clashed.
The Investigative Committee reported that 13 people have been arrested, and signature to not leave has been selected as a preventive measure for another 6.
Chief of Police Valeriy Osipyan and Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan are also in Ijevan, and a consultation has been held in the regional governor’s office.