Lawyer: Armenia Constitutional Court applying to ECHR for advisory opinion for first time

The Constitutional Court of Armenia is applying to the European Court of Human Rights to receive an advisory opinion in regard to certain cases. This is what lawyer Gohar Meloyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to her, the Constitutional Court obtained this right about a year ago.
In particular, the Constitutional Court of Armenia gained the opportunity to receive an advisory opinion on certain cases based on Protocol No 16 of the UN Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Liberties that entered into force on 1 August 2018 and was ratified by the National Assembly in 2016.