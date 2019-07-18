JICA, Armenia Environment Ministry develop new cooperation programs

During a meeting with Resident Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Georgia Yukihiko Ejiri, Armenia’s Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan discussed issues on the expansion of cooperation within the scope of the Green Climate Fund and the Minamata Convention on Mercury, as reported the Ministry of Environment of Armenia.
As Head of JICA Office in Armenia, Yukihiko Ejiri was presented to the plans for the programs targeted at increase in the level of protection of specially protected nature areas and capacity-building, as well as at reprocessing of wastes containing mercury.
The parties reached agreements on the deepening of cooperation for environmental protection and the launch of other joint programs in the context of the cooperation.