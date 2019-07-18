Armenia high-tech industry minister participating in Smart Iran Conference

Minister of High Technological Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan is on a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, as reported the Ministry of High Technological Industry of Armenia.
From July 17 to 19, at the invitation of Minister of Information Technologies and Telecommunication of Iran Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, Minister Hakob Arshakyan is participating in the Smart Iran Conference in Tehran, the opening of which was also attended by President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.
The conference has gathered delegations from Russia, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Turkey and several other countries, as well as representatives of several international organizations.
During the visit, Minister Arshakyan participated in the opening of the 25th ELCOMP-2019 international exhibition and toured the pavilions with the accompaniment of Minister Jahromi.