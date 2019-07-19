MFA: Tehran not aware of downing of any Iranian drone by US

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he was not aware of any downing of an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, after President Donald Trump said a US Navy ship had “destroyed” one, Reuters reported.
“We have no information about losing a drone today [Thursday],” Zarif told reporters at the United Nations.
Speaking at the White House earlier in the day, President Donald Trump said the US Navy destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.
He said the USS Boxer amphibious assault ship “took defensive action” on Thursday after the drone came within about 1,000 yards (914m) of the vessel, and “the drone was immediately destroyed,” BBC News reported.
In his words, this drone was “threatening the safety of the ship.”
Also, Trump called on other countries to protect their ships.