Newspaper: Armenia delegation to PACE to have new member

YEREVAN. – According to the parliamentary sources of Past (Fact) newspaper, Hovhannes Igityan, the Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, will soon be removed from Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the paper reported.

“Our sources note several as reasons for the removal. First, his relations are very tense with chairman Ruben Rubinyan of the [aforesaid standing] committee.

“Second, the Russian side’s pressures in connection with Igityan’s well-known voting—and more precisely, with not voting (...) [at PACE, and with respect to Russia]—were an important reason.

“And third, it is noted that the [Armenian] authorities are not satisfied with Igityan’s work. Moreover, his work was poorer than expected and did not meet the requirements of a delegate to the PACE.

“It was not yet possible to find out who will replace him [at PACE]; [but] several names are circulating,” Past wrote.