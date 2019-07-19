News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 19
USD
476.41
EUR
535.1
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.41
EUR
535.1
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia delegation to PACE to have new member
Newspaper: Armenia delegation to PACE to have new member
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – According to the parliamentary sources of Past (Fact) newspaper, Hovhannes Igityan, the Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, will soon be removed from Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the paper reported.

“Our sources note several as reasons for the removal. First, his relations are very tense with chairman Ruben Rubinyan of the [aforesaid standing] committee.

“Second, the Russian side’s pressures in connection with Igityan’s well-known voting—and more precisely, with not voting (...) [at PACE, and with respect to Russia]—were an important reason.

“And third, it is noted that the [Armenian] authorities are not satisfied with Igityan’s work. Moreover, his work was poorer than expected and did not meet the requirements of a delegate to the PACE.

“It was not yet possible to find out who will replace him [at PACE]; [but] several names are circulating,” Past wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's Pashinyan on his call to block entrances to and exits from courts
The aim of the demonstration was to show...
 Armenia PM against government amending the Constitution
Although Nikol Pashinyan stated that the...
 Armenia PM: Goal is to have impartial court, not to conduct vetting
He emphasized that another method will be applied, if...
 Armenia PM: There is poor management, but it's not my team's fault
Based on the results, My Step Alliance would receive...
 Armenia President visits Yerevan Municipality
At the end of the meeting, President...
 Newspaper: Armenia’s receiving of money from EU is delayed
The process of transitional justice is considerably slowing down in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos